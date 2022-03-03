Mercedes-Benz Aims To Get U.S. Hands-Free Driving Certification This Year

According to Reuters, Mercedes-Benz is working with authorities in both United States and China to certify its Level 3 autonomous driving system. Known as Drive Pilot, this is operational on the S-Class and allows for hands-free driving in certain conditions and on specific roads.
Mercedes-Benz got approval from German authorities to deploy a Level 3 self-driving system in Germany last December. The S-Class joined the Honda Accord as the only certified Level 3 (hands-free) autonomous vehicle in the world to be granted such certification. Mercedes-Benz moved further though, and is now seeking a similar certification beyond its home market. The aim is to have the first vehicles certified for Level 3 driving in the U.S. in 2022, with China to follow.
“We are working on the United States and are in talks with authorities in China about certifying such a technology there,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said in a press call on Thursday, as reported by Reuters. This is not unexpected, as Kaellenius have stated earlier that the carmaker is looking to extend Level 3 autonomous driving outside its home market and even Europe this year.
Even though the Drive Pilot system can control the brake, acceleration, and steering of the S-Class, driver attention is still required in case it needs to take back control. On the SAE scale of self-driving capability, this is one notch above what Tesla is offering with its Autopilot, which is considered a Level 2 system. Tesla Full Self-Driving aims for Level 4 though, and Elon Musk expressed his confidence the system will come out of beta by the end of this year.
Mercedes-Benz plans to offer the Drive Pilot automated driving system in Germany on the S-Class and EQS, starting in the first half of the year. For now, the system may be enabled and works at speeds of up to 60 kph (37.3 mph), which is not very useful on the no-speed-limit autobahn network. In slow-moving traffic, this might offer some relief to the driver, though.
Mercedes-Benz is not the only carmaker that is exploring autonomous driving, as Volvo is working on a similar system, called Ride Pilot. Volvo will start the first tests in California this summer. On the other hand, Honda opened its Level 3 system to drivers in Japan last year. Honda's system has more limitations compared with Mercedes’ Drive Pilot.
