Mercedes-AMG ONE Production Version Will Be Revealed June 1st

How long has it been since Nico Rosberg outclassed Lewis Hamilton in the same car? The year was 2016, and the German driver became world champion by five points over his former teammate in the W07 Hybrid.
The 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit used in the W07 is the centerpiece of the ONE. Revealed in 2017 as a concept car, this fellow is the closest thing to a Formula 1 car for the road since Ferrari rolled out the F50 in 1995. Previously referred to as Project One, the all-wheel-drive hypercar was delayed time and time again for a multitude of reasons.
Back in September 2021, for example, the Stuttgart-based automaker was busy sorting out calibration-related hurdles. Originally postponed to early 2022, the ONE will premiere in production-ready guise on Wednesday.
“It’s time. Time to reveal a true pioneer. Time for something big. More on this soon. Stay tuned,” reads the caption of the attached clip, followed by the #areyouAMGready hashtag. The question is, what can we expect on June 1st? For starters, the press release for the ONE is certain to mention that every single unit has been spoken. Priced at €2.275 million before taxes, which is $2.45 million at current exchange rates, the hybrid-assisted hypercar has also been confirmed to number 275 examples worldwide.
EV mode is on the menu as well, as demonstrated by none other than Lewis Hamilton during a promo clip that we’ve covered in December 2019. This driver-selectable mode suggests plug-in hybridization rather than a conventional hybrid setup, which is only natural considering that PHEV is the norm for both Ferrari and McLaren nowadays. Even the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese is going PHEV for the Aventador’s successor.
The V6 alone is understood to crank out 748 horsepower. Total system output is estimated well above 1,000 horsepower thanks to a couple of electric motors up front, an MGU-K, and an MGU-H. Oh, and by the way, did you know that an engine rebuild is needed every 50,000 kilometers (circa 32,000 miles)? Considering that the 1.6-liter powerplant is capable of revving to 11,000 revolutions per minute, that’s hardly a surprise, isn't it?
