Mercedes CEO Says Board Must've Been "Drunk" When They Approved the AMG One

More on this:

1 Mercedes-AMG ONE Gets Virtually “Ambitioned,” Ready for Subtlest Makeover

2 Mercedes-AMG One Deliveries Reportedly Postponed to Early 2022

3 Video: Mercedes-AMG One’s Nurburgring Testing Delayed By Bad Weather

4 Long-Awaited Mercedes-AMG One Is Not Here Yet Because of Noise Regulations

5 Production-Ready Mercedes-AMG One Spotted Training Its F1 Drivetrain in Public