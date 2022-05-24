Mercedes CEO Says Board Must've Been "Drunk" When They Approved the AMG One

Back in 2017, Mercedes took the automotive world by storm when they unveiled the AMG Project One at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar made headlines thanks to its F1-derived hybrid powertrain, a move that was supposed to strengthen the Affalterbach brand’s ties to the Formula 1 team.
However, implementing such a power unit into a street-legal car has turned out to be extremely difficult. Moreover, the stricter emission and noise regulations haven’t helped at all.
Originally, the Mercedes-AMG One was supposed to be due in 2019. Last year, they said that the assembly will kick off in 2022, and that all 275 copies had been sold for a price of €2.27 million (equal to $2.42 million) each. The exotic machine has yet to enter production, and no one knows when customers will get theirs, but it’s probably sooner rather than later, or at least that’s what the plan is.
With Tesla probably laughing all the way to the bank (you do know that the new Roadster, Cybertruck, and other products have yet to hit the market, right?), the multiple setbacks have sparked a very honest comment from the Mercedes CEO, Ola Kallenius. The head honcho joked with investors last week saying that the board of management must have been “drunk” when they approved the One, Autocar reports.
“The team at AMG, and the [AMG] High Performance Powertrain Formula 1 arm, came to us about four years ago, and said ‘we’ve got a great idea, let’s put a Formula 1 engine into a road car.’ I will have to go back to check the meeting minutes, but I’m sure we were drunk when we said yes,” said Kallenius.
On a more positive note, for the deep-pocketed enthusiasts who have secured a build slot for the AMG One anyway, the Mercedes chief confirmed that they will have news about it “in a couple of weeks.” Does that mean that it is finally ready?
