Video: Mercedes-AMG One’s Nurburgring Testing Delayed By Bad Weather

Having taken the 2021 Munich Auto Show by storm, together with its tamed siblings, the Mercedes-AMG One was driven to the Nurburgring for more fine-tuning. However, the rain put a pin in that plan, as the hypercar was forced to stay away from the track.
The video embedded at the bottom of the page shows it on the roads next to the infamous circuit. The car spotter followed it for a few minutes, until it took a left turn and entered the Nurburgring facility. In the next frame, you can see it parked with its doors open, waiting for the weather to calm down.
Despite revealing most of its secrets already, the Mercedes-AMG One still hides some of that styling. The prototype depicted on film down below had its body wrapped up in a foil combining red, black, and grey. The wheels are different than the carbon vented set equipping the car that was displayed at Munich, and the big rear wing has yet to make a comeback. That particular model, that Mercedes displayed in Germany, shows up in the new Forza Horizon 5, previewing the series production variant.
Inspired by the world of Formula 1, the One uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine. It idles at 1,280 rpm, revs up to 11,000 rpm, and is understood to kick out 748 hp. Assisting it are four electric motors that generate a little over 600 hp, yet since they achieve their peak output at different times compared to the ICE, the powertrain is expected to put down a bit more than 1,000 hp combined. Some say that the total output is actually rated at 1,200 hp, yet there’s no way to verify the numbers yet.
Production of the Mercedes-AMG One will be limited to just 275 units, and as expected from a hybrid hypercar with F1-inspired tech, it will be very expensive. Pricing will kick off at over $2.7 million, and deliveries should commence this year.
