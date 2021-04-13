5 Mercedes-AMG One "Stirling Moss" Looks Like the Perfect Speedster

4 New Spy Photos Show Mercedes-AMG ONE Still Testing 3 Years After Its Debut

3 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition to Cost Just 50,000 Euros, Maybe

2 Mercedes-AMG Project One Back Under Wraps, Production Version Almost Ready

1 Four Years After It Was Revealed, Mercedes-AMG Still Teases Project ONE Hypercar

More on this:

2022 Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Breaks Down at the Nurburgring

Revealed four years ago by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and former Daimler AG head honcho Dieter Zetsche, the ONE isn’t ready for production. Adding insult to injury, the German automaker from Stuttgart charged $2.72 million apiece for a sold-out production run of 275 units. 48 photos AMG division keeps teasing the Formula 1-engined hypercar like there’s no tomorrow, but as it happens, the ONE has a few unsorted issues. The near-production car in the photo gallery broke down at the Nurburgring before hitting the circuit, two kilometers away from Mercedes’ test center.



Given the fine-tuning equipment and sheer number of wires on the passenger side of the center console,



The biggest hurdle in terms of research and development is the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. Setting up a Formula 1-derived hybrid power unit in accordance with the EU-6 emission regulation is hard, and the same can be said about idling. After all, a six-cylinder lump that redlines at 11,000 rpm doesn’t like to spin at low revs.



Based on the hybrid power unit of the W07 racing car from the 2016 season, the 1.6-liter engine is complemented by



Typical of a racing car for the road, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG ONE also features performance-oriented rubber. The center-locked wheels and carbon-ceramic braking system are joined by sticky Michelins that measure 285/35 by 19 inches up front and 335/30 by 20 inches for the rear. Thedivision keeps teasing the Formula 1-engined hypercar like there’s no tomorrow, but as it happens, the ONE has a few unsorted issues. The near-production car in the photo gallery broke down at the Nurburgring before hitting the circuit, two kilometers away from Mercedes’ test center.Given the fine-tuning equipment and sheer number of wires on the passenger side of the center console, Mercedes-AMG still hasn’t found the right engine mapping either. The interior picture further reveals a test driver sitting behind a steering wheel devoid of the airbag cover, trying to start up the 1.6-liter V6 while talking on the phone with (presumably) an engineer.The biggest hurdle in terms of research and development is the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. Setting up a Formula 1-derived hybrid power unit in accordance with the EU-6 emission regulation is hard, and the same can be said about idling. After all, a six-cylinder lump that redlines at 11,000 rpm doesn’t like to spin at low revs.Based on the hybrid power unit of the W07 racing car from the 2016 season, the 1.6-liter engine is complemented by four electric motors . One of them is the crankshaft-coupled kinetic unit, one of them is the turbocharger-coupled heat unit, and a couple of electric motors drive the front axle. An eight-speed automated manual transmission rounds off the powertrain instead of a dual-clutch transmission in order to keep save a few kilograms.Typical of a racing car for the road, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG ONE also features performance-oriented rubber. The center-locked wheels and carbon-ceramic braking system are joined by sticky Michelins that measure 285/35 by 19 inches up front and 335/30 by 20 inches for the rear.