5 Extreme CF-Wrapped Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Shows Even 858-HP Sedans Can Go Faulty

2 2007 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Looks Ready to Mix Business With a Lot of Fun

1 Cold and Damp AMG C63 S vs. M3 Drag and “Street” Races Show One Clear Winner

More on this:

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Goes Pink to Signal Its New BWT Strategic Partnership

Austrian manufacturing company of water treatment systems BWT AG and the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach are now strategic partners. And that’s quite obviously referenced by the six cars from the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Teams sporting a very pink livery. But that’s not all because the water experts are treating both the racetracks and the AMG headquarters to their own goodies. 14 photos AMG as Europe’s leader in water technology, BWT has inked another major high-performance cooperation agreement (remember



From now on, teams such as the GetSpeed Performance, GruppeM Racing, Haupt Racing Team and Toksport WRT will race their Mercedes-AMG track monsters in a bodacious dash of pink as they adopt the corporate colors of BWT for their stints across popular international series.



In addition, certain Mercedes-AMG race drivers will have their helmets adorned with BWT’s call to sustainability (“Change the world. Sip by sip”), while at the racetracks and the Affalterbach headquarters, the German high-performance brand will get an infusion of BWT’s patented water technology. More so, both locations will see the creation of so-called “bottle free zones” in a bid to encourage people to relinquish the use of disposable plastic bottles.



It’s not the first time ever a Mercedes-AMG race car will shoot for glory adorned with the BWT livery as Mercedes mentions Lucas Auer’s three DTM race wins in a



As such, two cars (GT3s from Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed) are at the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race Nürburgring (June 3rd to 6th), while a Team HRT car and one from GruppeM Racing will seek DTM glory once again. The final two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be seen in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the ADAC GT Masters (from HRT and Toksport, respectively). Considered by Mercedes-as Europe’s leader in water technology, BWT has inked another major high-performance cooperation agreement (remember Aston Martin’s F1 livery from 2020?), this time around with the renowned Affalterbach-based brand.From now on, teams such as the GetSpeed Performance, GruppeM Racing, Haupt Racing Team and Toksport WRT will race their Mercedes-AMG track monsters in a bodacious dash of pink as they adopt the corporate colors of BWT for their stints across popular international series.In addition, certain Mercedes-AMG race drivers will have their helmets adorned with BWT’s call to sustainability (“Change the world. Sip by sip”), while at the racetracks and the Affalterbach headquarters, the German high-performance brand will get an infusion of BWT’s patented water technology. More so, both locations will see the creation of so-called “bottle free zones” in a bid to encourage people to relinquish the use of disposable plastic bottles.It’s not the first time ever a Mercedes-AMG race car will shoot for glory adorned with the BWT livery as Mercedes mentions Lucas Auer’s three DTM race wins in a Mercedes-AMG C63 from 2017. Still, from now on, there’s a widely expanded series coverage.As such, two cars (GT3s from Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed) are at the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race Nürburgring (June 3rd to 6th), while a Team HRT car and one from GruppeM Racing will seek DTM glory once again. The final two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be seen in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the ADAC GT Masters (from HRT and Toksport, respectively).

load press release