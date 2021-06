Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Goes Pink to Signal Its New BWT Strategic Partnership

AMG

Considered by Mercedes-as Europe’s leader in water technology, BWT has inked another major high-performance cooperation agreement (remember Aston Martin’s F1 livery from 2020?), this time around with the renowned Affalterbach-based brand.From now on, teams such as the GetSpeed Performance, GruppeM Racing, Haupt Racing Team and Toksport WRT will race their Mercedes-AMG track monsters in a bodacious dash of pink as they adopt the corporate colors of BWT for their stints across popular international series.In addition, certain Mercedes-AMG race drivers will have their helmets adorned with BWT’s call to sustainability (“Change the world. Sip by sip”), while at the racetracks and the Affalterbach headquarters, the German high-performance brand will get an infusion of BWT’s patented water technology. More so, both locations will see the creation of so-called “bottle free zones” in a bid to encourage people to relinquish the use of disposable plastic bottles.It’s not the first time ever a Mercedes-AMG race car will shoot for glory adorned with the BWT livery as Mercedes mentions Lucas Auer’s three DTM race wins in a Mercedes-AMG C63 from 2017. Still, from now on, there’s a widely expanded series coverage.As such, two cars (GT3s from Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed) are at the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race Nürburgring (June 3rd to 6th), while a Team HRT car and one from GruppeM Racing will seek DTM glory once again. The final two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be seen in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the ADAC GT Masters (from HRT and Toksport, respectively).