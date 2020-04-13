Mercedes-AMG GT "Speedster" Is an Amazing Stirling Moss Tribute

The past few years have seen the Speedster genre coming back under the spotlights, but we can always look back to the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss that delivered such a no-windshield proposal almost a decade before the recent revival of the niche. So how about a "Stirling Moss" edition of the reigning Mercedes-AMG GT? Well, this is precisely what the rendering before us proposes.
More than anything else, this pixel painting serves as a tribute to Sir Stirling Moss - alas, the British racing icon, who was born in September 1929, passed away peacefully, at his London residence, during the early hours of Catholic Easter Sunday.
While the three-pointed star is no stranger to the new-age Speedster wave, as the EQ Silver Arrow concept that was introuced in 2018 shows, we can't talk about a production model of the sort. However, as mentioned in the intro, this body transformation is based on the GT and would make a welcome addition to the range.
You see, with the German velocity tool approach the end of its life cycle, we're waiting for the automotive producer to introduce the Black Series incarnation of the Coupe, which could leave room for such an open-air proposal.
And while the wheelbase and width of this Speedster link it to the "donor car", we're looking at a plethora of bespoke styling cues, which easily sets the machine apart. However, the front end showcases a few design elements that resemble the Lamborghini visual DNA, such as the lighting signature and the lower front apron.
Of course, the interior, which is masterfully involved in this shenanigan, also talks about the GT roots of this Stirling Moss ode.
This proposal comes from Costas Phouphoullides, whose official design work involves ties with Geely Design Europe (this is the Chinese company that owns Volvo), Bentley's Mulliner arm, as well as Ford.
Very sad to hear that Sir Stirling Moss has passed away. During quarantine I began working on a project that is meant to honour his achievements in the Mercedes Benz SLR at the Mille Miglia. I have uploaded what I have done so far (it's a work in progress) for this on my Behance page if you would like to take a look. RIP Sir Stirling Moss 1929-2020 More renders at https://www.behance.net/gallery/95250647/AMG-GT-Silver-Echo