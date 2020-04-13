Mercedes-AMG GT "Speedster" Is an Amazing Stirling Moss Tribute

View this post on Instagram

Very sad to hear that Sir Stirling Moss has passed away. During quarantine I began working on a project that is meant to honour his achievements in the Mercedes Benz SLR at the Mille Miglia. I have uploaded what I have done so far (it's a work in progress) for this on my Behance page if you would like to take a look. RIP Sir Stirling Moss 1929-2020 More renders at https://www.behance.net/gallery/95250647/AMG-GT-Silver-Echo

A post shared by Costas P (@cos.p) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:18am PDT