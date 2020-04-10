Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabrio Makes Audi Logo Donuts, Issues Challenge

The tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic aside, the world is plagued by another invisible enemy: boredom. With more than a third of the world’s population on lockdown, there’s nothing much to do than to surf the web, be it for work or entertainment purposes.
This applies to anyone from individuals to companies. For the past few weeks, as no new cars are rolling off assembly lines and no new models are being launched, carmakers have taken it upon themselves to keep us entertained.
Some have created one-brand virtual auto shows, others have begun releasing info about their historic models, while another group is posting online challenges to keep people in the loop and on their toes.
Audi is part of this last category. At the end of last month, the Germans issued an online dare called #FourRingsChallenge, asking people to post videos of themselves creating the iconic Audi logo from anything they can think of.
The idea spawned countless clips showing the four circles made from donuts, chocolate, nuts and beans, helmets, and even thin air.
Audi compiled most of those ideas into a best-off video, which is available at the bottom of the page. What the carmaker did not include is an unexpected participation from Mercedes-AMG: using a C 63 Cabrio as a tool, Mercedes-AMG created the Audi logo out of tire marks, captioning the video it posted on social media as follows:
“As we're all united in the same passion, here we go with our creative contribution. @Audi, we hope you like the result and show us how your handwriting looks like.”
That means the performance-brand is looking forward to a response from Audi, and we can only hope we’ll see that soon. After all, there’s nothing better than to witness friendly taunts between more or less rival companies.
