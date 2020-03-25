Audi, Volkswagen Alter Their Logos to Promote Social Distancing

One-Off Harley-Davidson LimoBike Is the Mullet of All Hybrids

As the saying goes, you’re only as good as your word or your actions. Or your logo. Carmakers Audi and Volkswagen have temporarily altered their logos to promote social distancing. 16 photos



Carmakers are now bracing for a much longer period and, at the same time, for a steep decline in sales. If there ever was a good time to show solidarity with the rest of the world, it is now. This is also a good example of using a vast platform to raise awareness.



So Audi and Volkswagen have decided to temporarily alter their famous logos during the Coronavirus crisis, to bring them in line with official recommendations of social distancing.



Health and state authorities are asking people to stay at home and maintain a safe distance from others on the rare occasions when they do go out, to avoid further spread of the virus. It is considered that a distance of at least six feet between people could flatten the curve, but it is recommended that you stay at home during this time – and go out only for the bare necessities and medical runs.



To reflect the current situation and the official recommendation for social distancing, the rings in the Audi circle no longer touch. Neither do the V and the W inside the Volkswagen logo. Both altered logos have been shared on various media channels and on the makers’ respective social media, and come with a general message of solidarity: there can be unity in keeping the distance.



Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together. As a global company and a global community, our highest priority is to identify any opportunities to #flattenthecurve.



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/2G4zaszyM4 — Audi Sport (@audisport) March 20, 2020



