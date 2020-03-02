World’s Only Raiders Harley-Davidson Has 150,000 Swarovski Crystals

One would assume riding a Harley-Davidson is in itself an unparalleled experience, but some “devas” out there feel the need to add to it by making it more personalized, with blinged out bikes.
Certain riders (mostly female) choose to have either their bikes or their gear blinged out with Swarovski crystals, and customizing these pieces has turned into a profitable business. Stacy Hawkins from Las Vegas, owner of Devas Bling, is one such person who can help you get the most sparkle out of your bike. Or car, or gun, or assorted gear, she doesn’t discriminate between jobs.
Hawkins has been in the business of creating custom bikes for “devas” (translation: riding divas) for a decade, and her work is duly appreciated in the community.
Her most recent project also promises to be the most daring she’s ever undertaken: the world’s only Raiders-themed Harley-Davidson bike, as Fox affiliate Fox 5 Vegas calls it. Started a couple of years ago, it is still some way from completion and will be unveiled on the week of the NFL draft – meaning in the days leading up to April 25, for those of you not familiar with the whole NFL thing.
The bike will be a tribute to the Raiders and, from what Hawkins is teasing on Facebook, it will include the full logo made of black and white crystals. Fox 5 says at least 150,000 crystals will be needed to complete the job, which sure sounds like a lot and is bound to turn the Harley-Davidson into a sparkly sensation.
Apparently, this has been a “dream job” for Hawkins, who estimates she needs about 150 to 170 more hours until the blinging out process is complete. The big unveil will take place at the Red Rock Harley Davidson location for all the Raiders fans – “especially the Lady Raiders Nation,” Fox 5 mentions.
Until then, here’s the briefest of videos of what the Raiders logo will look on the bike.
