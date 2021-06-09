Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Takes a While to Get Right, Here’s the Most Expensive One

Since the beginning of the month we’ve already covered the AMG passenger cars, but the reality is in our day and time it’s not necessarily those that are the most sought after types of vehicles. That title would fall upon the mighty SUV, and there are plenty of those to go around, too.
Between the GLA and the mighty G-Class, the German carmaker has a total of nine SUVs for the American market. With the exception of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, all the others come with at least one AMG variant as well.
The GLC we are here to talk about today has two AMG choices to go for, the 43 and 63. The differences between the two are significant, both in terms of performance and price, but if there is one thing that sets the range apart from the rest is the slightly wider choice of options, especially when talking about the ones visible to the naked eye.
GLC 63. That’s the one coming with a 4.0-liter engine rated at 469 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (2022 model year will pump out 503 hp and 516 lb-ft), an acceleration time to sixty mph of 3.8 seconds, and a starting price of $73,900.
As said, we’ve already covered a lot of the AMG offering for the U.S. but we were surprised to find out it is the GLC, for instance, that comes with the most color choices for the body, at least so far. There are a total of twelve, as opposed to its lesser siblings, the GLA and GLB, that come with nine each.
The cheapest of them all for the GLC, meaning they will cost you nothing, are black and white, while at the opposite end we have the Selenite Grey Magno, worth $2,020. It’s not a particularly pleasant hue, in my view, but I’m going with it as we’re trying to configure the most expensive GLC after all.
For the exterior, AMG offers a choice of eleven different things, from a panoramic roof to AMG LED projectors. You can have just ten of them though, as going for the AMG Night Package and the gloss black spoiler lip takes the front chrome trim out of the equation.
Moving on to other types of options, we’ve got things like a head-up display, 3-zone climate control, wireless charging for your phone and, for the first time since we’ve started configuring AMG vehicles, a trailer hitch, Class II – this one, however, will have you drop the AMG Aerodynamics Package (photo 3 in gallery).
We spent the better part of an hour configuring the GLC, but here is the end result (more details in the attached gallery), the most expensive one the Mercedes configurator allowed us to make.
Remember how this thing starts at $73,900? Well, it kind of ends at $97,260, destination charge included. That’s an over $22,000 difference in extras and bling.
