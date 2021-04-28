2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Joins U.S. Range With 503 HP, Will Hit 60 MPH in 3.6s

Mercedes is finally ready to bring its flagship GLC variant to the United States for the 2022 model year. The GLC 63 S has been on sale in Europe for many years (it was even facelifted in 2019), where it already proved successful, recording an impressive lap time on the North Loop of the Nürburgring—7.49.369.
Powered by the same handcrafted 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine as the GLC 63, the 63 S model comes with 503 hp (510 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. It’s the same specification you get in the AMG GLC 63 S Coupe, except now it’s available in the regular GLC, which is the more practical choice.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S will arrive in U.S. dealerships in Q4 of this year, with an array of standard features. On the mechanical side, those include the AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed gearbox, AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, electronically controlled differential lock, dynamic engine mounts, and AMG Performance Exhaust System with adjustable flap technology.
Also standard are the AMG steering wheel with Touch Control buttons and steering wheel buttons, AMG Drive Unit controls, 20-inch AMG design wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a Multimedia Package with Augmented Video for the sat-nav system, a 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, the MBUX infotainment system, and more.
Meanwhile, the list of available options is equally long. It includes the AMG Aerodynamics Package, Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, AMG Performance Seats, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Studio Package with extended additional high-gloss black elements, plus various leather upholstery and interior trim options, such as AMG Carbon Fiber.
Compared to the 2022 AMG GLC 63 (with its 469 hp/475 PS and 479 lb-ft/650 Nm of torque), the "63 S" variant will hit 60 mph (96 kph) in an estimated 3.6 seconds instead of 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at an electronically limited 174 mph (280 mph), as opposed to 155 mph (250 kph).
