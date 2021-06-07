Gap Between Entry-Level Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and Fully-Loaded 45 Is $27,000

Nine. This is how many SUV models German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is offering to the American customer. Each of these nine versions comes with several powertrain choices, and together they make for a total of 29 three-pointed star-branded vehicles to choose from. Quite a tricky business, if you ask us, but one we hope to make easier, at least for those interested in the AMG variants, with a closer look at each of the available classe we’re offering as part of our AMG Month coverage this June.