Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Pickup Truck Is for the Rich Rednecks

 
11 Apr 2017, 19:45 UTC ·
by
Check it out; somebody made the new GLC 63 into a Pickup truck! It almost looks like a sedan-based ute and comes with the sort of powerful engine Australians used to love.
So the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is about a week old now, but we're glad to get another opportunity to talk about it because it's such a cool car. You've got the engine from the AMG GT in a body that's an SUV yet still narrow enough to fit down a European street.

Jeremy Clarkson explained long ago why pickup trucks don't work on the old continent. But they stopped being cool in Australia too. The people down under have somehow become too sophisticated to enjoy V8s and are all buying compacts with little engines now. Still, they put on the best tire-smoking shows in the world, so they're not all "vegetarians" over there.

X-Tomi is the man responsible for this awesome rendering. Unfortunately, because the paint is white, we can't play with the colors like we did the last couple of times. But a GLC 63 is going to look cool even in dull gray.

The car rendering "industry" has shrunk down quite a bit, but we're glad this Hungarian fellow is still at it. He has this uncanny way of making pickup renderings where the roof is still curved. Production trucks are never like that, but maybe it's a design choice. Maybe the photos just look stupid if you just chop the car where the front door ends.

Anyway, he did it with the CLA 45 pickup rendering over two years ago. But the guy has been creating these renderings that look authentic for much longer, yet no automaker ever put one into production. The closest thing we got is an April Fools Joke from BMW. But the joke's on them because everybody loved it and wanted to buy one. Let us know what you think with a comment.
