Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gets Raptor Makeover, Looks Brutal in Sharp Rendering

AMG

SUV

For one, a potential explanation for this pixel portrait gifting the Mercedes-G 63 with bits borrowed from the second generation of the American supertruck might be that somebody couldn't wait for the tentatively named 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R , a monster that should come to us next year.And since the Gelandewagen we have here already offers V8 motivation straight from the factory, albeit of the twin-turbo kind, why not bring the two together?Unlike in the F-150's case, we're dealing with the contemporary G 63 , which is part of the first all-new G-Wagon generation since the 1979 original that marked the vehicle's transition from the military to the civilian world. As expected, the road manners of thehave been massively improved by the generation change.Looking past the front end transformation, we notice the custom wheels added to the vehicle. The new shoes sport a concave design and, even though they don't appear to be particularly fit for rugged terrain operations, the tires' generous sidewalls mean the contraption can still put its stellar off-roading abilities to work.For the record, this quick exercise comes from a photographer named Saleh Abdullah, who is based in Dubai. Obviously, that a place where the G-Class makes for a common sight, so it's not difficult to see where his inspiration came from.Even with the ever-increasing appetite for custom machines, the uber-strong identity that both the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the Ford F-150 Raptor have means the chances of such a face swap coming to the real world are slim. As a result, purists probably have no reason to fret.