Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gets Raptor Makeover, Looks Brutal in Sharp Rendering

For a decade, the Ford F-150 Raptor was in a class of its own, which meant the consequences of the second generation losing its V8 were limited, so the Blue Oval pulled it off. Well, thanks to the arrival of the Ram 1500 TRX, that is no longer true, with Ford now preparing to bring back the eight-cylinder might for the partially-revealed third-generation Raptor . So, what does this have to do with the off-roading mix portrayed in the rendering we have here? 1 photo AMG G 63 with bits borrowed from the second generation of the American supertruck might be that somebody couldn't wait for the tentatively named



And since the Gelandewagen we have here already offers V8 motivation straight from the factory, albeit of the twin-turbo kind, why not bring the two together?



Unlike in the F-150's case, we're dealing with the SUV have been massively improved by the generation change.



Looking past the front end transformation, we notice the custom wheels added to the vehicle. The new shoes sport a concave design and, even though they don't appear to be particularly fit for rugged terrain operations, the tires' generous sidewalls mean the contraption can still put its stellar off-roading abilities to work.



For the record, this quick exercise comes from a photographer named Saleh Abdullah, who is based in Dubai. Obviously, that a place where the G-Class makes for a common sight, so it's not difficult to see where his inspiration came from.



Even with the ever-increasing appetite for custom machines, the uber-strong identity that both the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the Ford F-150 Raptor have means the chances of such a face swap coming to the real world are slim. As a result, purists probably have no reason to fret.



