Thanks to its enviable performance, Mercedes-AMG’s G 63 is among tuners’ hot picks for daring aftermarket projects.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Becomes a Six-Seater With Help From Hofele

18 Nov 2020, 10:41 UTC ·
If you happen to be the proud owner of a Merc and wish to treat your ride to a handsome outfit, then Hofele’s aftermarket artists are your guys. The German enterprise prides itself with no less than 35 years of experience in their line of business, over the course of which they developed some seriously rad body kits. Sure enough, their sheer level of dedication and flawless craftmanship ultimately led to them being appointed as an official partner of the almighty Three-Pointed Star back in 2018.

In our day and age, it goes without saying these auto surgeons are the real MVPs when it comes to customizing Stuttgart’s entities. As time went by, we visited Hofele’s inventory to drool over a plethora of four-wheeled masterpieces brewed with meticulous care under their roof, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe that redefines classy and one menacing GLS (dubbed the Ultimate HGLS). Look, if these sexy beasts don’t soothe each and every last corner of your petrolhead soul, then I seriously don’t know what will!

This time around, we’ll be proceeding to admire their accomplishments on AMG’s fearsome G 63 colossus. As if this beefy piece of German machinery wasn’t already monstrous enough in stock form, the tuner went about treating it to an ominous attire that makes it look like the Darth Vader of SUVs.

On the other hand, the G 63 is a genuine superstar straight off the production line. It is put in motion by a wicked 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 leviathan that’ll happily generate as much as 577 hp at 6,000 rpm, while an unholy torque output of 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) will be summoned at around 2,500 rpm. An AMG SpeedShift TCT transmission carries the engine’s brutal force to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, leading to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 4.5 seconds.

The whole thing rolls on a set of 20-inch aluminum wheels that wear top-shelf disc brakes on all four sides. Lastly, Stuttgart’s fierce behemoth has a wheelbase of 113.8 inches (2,890 mm) and its starting price is rated at approximately $157,445. Needless to say, this nasty animal is a force to be reckoned with among luxury SUVs.

As to Hofele’s bodywork wizardry, the package consists of several aftermarket parts that’ll give your whip a truly feral attitude to match the oomph housed by its engine bay. For starters, you will find a chunky front bumper trimmed with carbon fiber, as well as the tuner’s badge replacing the car’s standard unit at the front end.

We also notice gargantuan carbon fiber fender flares on each side, along with a stealthy LED light bar sitting atop the windshield. The original wheels were discarded is favor of 24-inch counterparts with ten sets of twin spokes. At the rear, Hofele went about equipping a carbon spare wheel housing (because, you know, there can never be too much carbon fiber). To round out the exterior tweaks, electronically controlled side steps were added, so that passengers may enter the vehicle with ease.

Last but not least, the interior layout was converted from the standard two-row setup, to six seats distributed over three rows. Oh, and of course, an assortment of premium materials can be found throughout the cabin, such as Alcantara upholstery and more carbon fiber trimmings complementing that sexy Berry Red leather.

In conclusion, I’ll go ahead and admit this bad boy almost had me drooling!
