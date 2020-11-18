Google Finally Starts Working on a Fix for the “New” Android Auto in Audi Cars

This Crazy Contraption Is an E-bike, a Scooter, and a Treadmill

Google launched a major Android Auto overhaul more than a year ago, and for many users, this was pretty big news, especially because the update included new capabilities and a massive UI refresh. 37 photos



Several



“I have a 2018 Audi A5 Sportback. The infotainment system in this car (MMI) is navigated via a control knob on the console, not touch screen. On the original version of Android Auto, clicking the control knob to the right will activate Google Assistant listening for voice commands. On the new version, this function does not work,” one user posted in August 2019.



While several Audi drivers confirmed the same problems in their cars since then, Google has so far remained tight-lipped on a potential fix. And strangely enough, a member of the Android Auto team responded this week, more than 12 months after the original post was published, explaining that they’re now working on fixing the one-year-old “new” Android Auto in Audi cars too.



“Thanks for all the reports. Our team is working to resolve this issue. We’ve reached out to a few of you via e-mail with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” the Android Auto Community Specialist posted.



Needless to say, you'd better not hold your breath for a fix because there's absolutely no ETA available right now. The work on resolving the whole thing has only recently started, and now Google is waiting for additional feedback from Audi owners, so if you want to step in and help the company address it faster, check out the thread linked above where you can contribute with your own logs.