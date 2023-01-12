Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² Is a Big Bad Wolf Disguised As Little Red Riding Hood

You can emasculate many cars by giving them a red look, but not the Mercedes G-Wagen, regardless of the configuration. This bad 4x4 has maintained its hairy-chested look over the decades, despite being upgraded beneath the skin multiple times, and it truly is one versatile ride that looks just as good cruising Monaco’s streets at it does in the great outdoors, challenging all sorts of arduous terrains.
No matter which version you go for, you cannot go wrong with it. Sure, if money is no concern, then you should settle for nothing less than the Mercedes-AMG G 63, as it boasts enough grunt to almost break the laws of physics. And while you’re at it, you may want to check out the G 63 4×4² too, which is one of the hottest vehicles of the moment, and will probably remain the most versatile version of the series, unless they bring back the apocalyptic 6x6 for the new generation.
Compared to the regular G 63, if we can call a V8-powered brute ‘regular,’ the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² stands out by featuring a much higher ground clearance, as well as independent suspension, and improved approach and departure angles to better tackle obstacles off the lit path. Portal axles are something that the three-pointed star has grown an appetite for these past few years, and it has these too, next to fender flares, roof-mounted LED lights, a roof rack with rear ladder for easier access to the stuff stored there, and a few other bits and bobs.
Mind you, despite being ready to take on some of the most extreme off-roaders out there, which are still road legal, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² doesn’t lack the usual comfort, technology, and safety gear. You see, even if you opt for it over a normal G 63, you’d still get leather upholstery, ambient lighting, the MBUX infotainment system, and so on. Still, there is a special startup on the digital instrument cluster, alongside more special upholstery, and a digital rearview mirror, among others.
Power-wise, you are looking at the bi-turbo V8, with 4.0 liters in displacement, which hasn’t been massaged at all over the G 63. Thus, it still develops 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, transferred to the four-wheel drive via the nine-speed automatic gearbox. Its straight-line performance is yet unknown, yet it should be slower than the normal G 63, which does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and can keep pushing up to 137 mph (220 kph).
As for the pictured copy, it made its way to social media a few hours ago, and it boasts a red look, complemented by the black accents on the roof, fender flares, bulbar, grille, and on other parts of the exterior. It rides on new wheels, bigger than the stock ones, which were wrapped in rather chunky rubber, and this appears to be the big novelty here. We don’t know anything about the alloys, as carlifestyle, the Instagram account that shared pictures of it online, hasn’t said anything about it, and that’s more than alright you see, because you are still looking at one serious off-roader, one that manages to wear that red finish with pride. So, if you could afford a G 63 4×4², what color would yours be?
