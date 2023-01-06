2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² Hits the Vossen Gym for Leg Day

Shown to the world half a year ago as a continuation of its direct predecessor, with similar mods, the all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² has paid a visit to Vossen for some well-deserved upgrades. And you can tell what those are just by looking at the opening pic, can’t you?
That’s right, we are talking about those new wheels and tires. The alloys are called the LC3-01T, and a quick look on the company’s website reveals that they can be ordered in different diameters, measuring from 19 to 24 inches, with respective widths of 8.5 to 13 inches. For the smallest set, you are looking at a minimum of $9,600, before options, and the largest one will set you back at least $11,600.
But what options are those? The numerous finishes, for one, with the wheel maker stating that there are 48 of them available, including the standard Gloss Clear, which does not cost extra. Custom center caps and valve stem caps are additional extras available for the aforementioned set, and they also list the new license plate frames as options. Get ready to spend even more Benjamins on a proper tire set, like the one equipping the pictured car, which can enhance traction once the comfort of smooth tarmac ends.
Following in the footsteps of the G 63 6x6 and G 500 4×4², as well as the G 650 Landaulet, the all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² features fender flares, roof-mounted LED lights, full-size spare wheel cover, portal axles for enhanced off-roading, independent suspension, improved approach and departure angles, a very generous ground clearance, and a few other things that further set it apart from the regular G 63 on which it builds. Open the door and you will see leather upholstery, carbon fiber trim, special startup on the digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, digital rearview mirror, and others.
To no one’s surprise, the new G 63 4×4² uses the same engine as the normal G 63. We are talking about the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which kicks out an identical 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It is hooked up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the permanent four-wheel drive system, and as you can expect from something that features many upgrades, and sits further higher off the ground, it is a few tenths of a second slower than its more mainstream sibling. The official performance numbers are still unavailable, yet we reckon that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dealt with in over 5 seconds, considering that the normal G 63 can do it in 4.5 seconds, before running out of breath at 137 mph (220 kph).
But what options are those? The numerous finishes, for one, with the wheel maker stating that there are 48 of them available, including the standard Gloss Clear, which does not cost extra. Custom center caps and valve stem caps are additional extras available for the aforementioned set, and they also list the new license plate frames as options. Get ready to spend even more Benjamins on a proper tire set, like the one equipping the pictured car, which can enhance traction once the comfort of smooth tarmac ends.
Following in the footsteps of the G 63 6x6 and G 500 4×4², as well as the G 650 Landaulet, the all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² features fender flares, roof-mounted LED lights, full-size spare wheel cover, portal axles for enhanced off-roading, independent suspension, improved approach and departure angles, a very generous ground clearance, and a few other things that further set it apart from the regular G 63 on which it builds. Open the door and you will see leather upholstery, carbon fiber trim, special startup on the digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, digital rearview mirror, and others.
To no one’s surprise, the new G 63 4×4² uses the same engine as the normal G 63. We are talking about the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which kicks out an identical 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It is hooked up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the permanent four-wheel drive system, and as you can expect from something that features many upgrades, and sits further higher off the ground, it is a few tenths of a second slower than its more mainstream sibling. The official performance numbers are still unavailable, yet we reckon that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dealt with in over 5 seconds, considering that the normal G 63 can do it in 4.5 seconds, before running out of breath at 137 mph (220 kph).