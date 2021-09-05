Mercedes-AMG EQS Confirmed With 751 HP, Blistering Acceleration

Freshly revealed with 843 PS (831 horsepower) and a ridiculous torque figure, the plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be joined by the go-faster division’s first electric vehicle in a few hours’ time.
Before the livestream for the Mercedes-AMG EQS begins at 6:00 pm CEST, the Stuttgart-based automaker and mad professors in Affalterbach let it slip that we’re dealing with 751 horsepower (761 PS) and a zero-to-100-kph (62 mph) acceleration of 3.4 seconds. Impressive? At first glance, it surely is, but do remember the Model S Plaid is on a very different level.
From a tri-motor powertrain and 1,020 ponies, the full-size luxury sedan is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 1.99 seconds under specific conditions. This neck-hurting performance is only possible if you set everything up in the most aggressive modes, if the car is launched on a VHT-prepped strip, and as long as you ignore the first foot of rollout.
Despite these particularities, $129,990 for the Model S Plaid is pretty good value for a hypercar-killing electric vehicle with 396 miles (637 kilometers) of range and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Knowing the Mercedes-AMG peeps as well as the pricing and specifications of the non-AMG variants, the EQS can’t really compete against the Tesla-branded yardstick.
As you can tell from the only teaser photo uploaded by Merc before the long-awaited premiere, the styling isn’t all different from the 450+ and 580 4Matic. The biggest changes have been applied to the front grille, front intakes, and wheels, and they’re subtle compared to former AMG variants.
Arguably the biggest missed opportunity is the front grille, which doesn’t feature the recognizable Panamericana design inspired by 1950s racing cars. Considering that Mercedes will switch over to an EV-only lineup in 2030 in markets where this all-electric transition will be possible, we may need to settle for lesser differentiation between AMG and non-AMG cars.
