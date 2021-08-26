Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Teased Ahead of September Reveal, Will Be a PHEV

Mercedes-AMG has teased another version of its GT 4-Door Coupe, which is set to be revealed on September 1, 2021. The teaser image was posted on Instagram, and it features a red Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door lurking in the shadow of a warehouse of some sort. So, what is it? Well, we have an idea.
The teaser image resembles the 63 S version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, but its front bumper has different intake trims. That does imply a different version of the vehicle, which could be a plug-in hybrid variant.
This model was first introduced in 2018 and then got a facelift earlier this year for the 2022 model year. But the reveal planned for September is not another facelift, but a new powertrain option. The performance branch of the three-point star brand has left a few clues for us in the hashtags of the post. These read "EPerformance" and "EverythingButQuiet," which should mean that the new model is supposed to be as loud as legally possible and have electric assistance for its engine.
With all that in mind, Mercedes-AMG's upcoming model could be the 73e version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The latter is set to become the most powerful version of the model with the complicated name, and it should be even quicker than the existing Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S in the 4-Door Coupe guise.
Feeling confused? No worries. This model is supposed to be the rival of Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. It is expected to feature at least one electric motor, as well as a battery to power it and allow for zero-emission driving. While it may not be as powerful as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (notice the unusual names in this market segment?), it will still be quick.
Currently, the most powerful version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has a 3.98-liter V8 engine that offers 639 horsepower between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, with a peak torque figure of 664 lb.-ft. (900 Nm) between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm. Someone in Affalterbach considered that is not enough, so we will see the model allegedly named 73e with well over 1,000 Nm (738 lb.-ft.) of torque and well over 800 horsepower.
