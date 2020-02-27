Mercedes-AMG A45 S Drag Races Audi RS3 and old A45

AMG

To be fair, we'll mention that the RS3 is an old car. The Mk2 version came out in 2015 with 367 horsepower and a mid-life update increased that to 400 hp back in 2018. Audi is about to launch a new A3 soon, which means you won't be able to buy another RS3 until at least 2021.On the other hand, the A45 S is the super-fresh, offering even more power despite being down one cylinder. Only the S version makes 421 hp, though most buyers will get that anyway. The on-paper numbers clearly state that's rocket is the fastest here.The trick is not only how much power its engine makes, but how quickly thesystem is engaged. The AMG gearbox also seems to be quicker. But the race is way closer than we expected. Everything from the condition of the tires to the driver and the turbo boost can swing this in either direction. Archie Hamilton is in his own A45 S here, so there's no way he messes anything up.As for the old A45, he owned one of those as well, but admits it was slower than the 400 horsepower Audi RS3. The 360 horsepower version of the A45 from the last decade is way down on everything, plus its AWD system reacts slower.Interior design and quality have gone up, but because of the filters AMG added, this 2020 exhaust system is actually a downgrade. Also, we're not going to talk about how the A45 S is now as expensive as sports cars. Between the Supra and the Tesla Model 3, it feels like the hyper hatch market is shrinking.