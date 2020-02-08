2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 Drag Races RS3, M2 Joins in for Drifting

Four hot hatchbacks with AWD lined up on an airfield for some drag racing. Well, three of them and a BMW M2. But what's interesting is that even before the straight-line shenanigans start, the situation quickly degenerated into a drifting competition.
Carwow's Mat Watson made this race happen by lining up the brand new Mercedes-AMG A45 S against some of the German rivals that are supposed to give it trouble. We applaud his decision to bring along a BMW M2, especially since this is one of the most interesting examples we've ever seen.
It looks close to stock from a distance but comes with carbon fiber everything, including the hood and trunk. We're not sure if it actually makes the car faster, since you need a bit of weight over the back to keep the tires from spinning too much if you want to win drag races. Otherwise, more power to you, mister Bavarian drift machine.
Right off the bat, everybody should know what car is going to win this drag race: the A45 S. It's 2-liter turbo is not only the most powerful of its kind currently in production but also the most potent here. At 421 horsepower, it beats the closest contender here, the RS3 Sportback, by 21 hp.
Audi's performance machine sports a nice 400 horsepower 2.5-liter that's about to go out of production. The next RS3 could have as much as 450 hp with an optional pack, at least according to the rumors. As for the BMW M2, this has a de-tuned 3-liter from the M4 that makes 410 hp.
There's also a Golf R here, used purely as a yardstick to highlight how much faster these monsters are compared to an already quick hot hatch. Sounds like we have an excuse for everybody, but we're just saying these are all amazing machines, deserving of your love despite being "losers."
