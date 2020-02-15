BMW M8 vs. M5 Drag Race Ends in Total Annihilation

It's common wisdom in the drag racing world that just because something has a sporty-looking body doesn't mean it's faster. But does this knowledge apply to the battle between the BMW M5 and the M8?
In some cases, a supercar can get massacred by a traction monster with twin turbos. However, in this case, we're concerned that the sportier-looking body of the M8 could actually be holding it back. That was the case with the GLC Coupe, which was heavier than the normal model.
But first, let's look at the powertrains. Both the M5 and M8 are "Competition" models, which is BMW's way of charging extra for what should have been on the car from the start. In both cases, the power of the 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine goes up from 600 to 625 hp while torque reaches 750 Nm or 553 lb-ft.
The rest of that all-important drivetrain is the same too, consisting of an M-tuned AWD system and auto. Obviously, it's not a carbon copy from one car to the other, but BMW certainly didn't work in any major differences like those between an AMG GT and a C63 (transaxle and more).
As for the weight, there's a tiny difference of 20 kilos (44 lbs). However, the M5 four-door is the lighter one. We could mention aerodynamics, but the M5 isn't exactly a brick.
So, are we in for a close race based on all that? No, not at all. The M5 is plagued by the famous short-shifting problem where the engine doesn't fully rev out in 1st gear and then loses boost. BMW has fixed all those problems in the M8 but "forgot" to make changes to the older car.
If the M5 Competition used its 625 horsepower as well as the M8, it would have walked all over the E63 and become the sports saloon of the last decade. The rolling race reveals there's nothing actually wrong with the power of the four-door... when the 4.4L is in the mood.
