2020 Audi RS6 Gets Anihilated by BMW M5, AMG E63 and Panamera

Just to make things clear, the Audi is our favorite car here. It looks like the wagon equivalent of a gaming PC and drives like one too. However, it was always going to lose in a situation like this. Every one of its rivals has some kind of advantage over it.Let's start with the Mercedes-E63S. The design is nothing special for a wagon, but you've got a more powerful V8 engine making 612 hp and 850 Nm, so 12 hp and 50 Nm over the Audi. It also does this thing where it uses launch control really well.As for the M5, well it didn't do very well in the last drag race it did, against the M8. However, it's a sedan, which makes it lighter than the others, plus the "Competition" package gives it 625 hp.And as for the Porsche Panamera, this is the most expensive and powerful car here. The Turbo S is also a hybrid, which kind of hurts it in the rolling race, but with 680 hp and instant torque from the electric motor, it's always going to smash the RS6.Carwow did two drag races and in both the RS6 came last. As for the rolling race it, does pretty badly there too, which is the obvious thing to happen when you have less power. This car desperately needs a performance package, as we all know the 4.0 TFSI is capable of delivering at least 50 more horsepower with a factory setup. Of course, many people are going to modify their wagon, but we're only interested in what automakers offer right now.