Meet the Titanium Pen Screwdriver That Must Be Part of Your Everyday Carry Kit

The Tennessee-based duo from Big Idea Design has come up with a pen-like screwdriver that looks and feels great, fits in any pocket, and is a must-have item in your Everyday Carry (EDC) kit. 5 photos



The company manufactures all sorts of mini-tools such as screwdrivers, pocket tools, and wrenches and has recently come up with its 33rd project: the Bit Bar Inline. It's a pocket-size versatile



The Bit Bar Inline measures only 4.3 inches (10.9 cm) and weighs under 2.2 oz (62 g). It has a solid titanium chassis in the shape of a



The screwdriver has a T-handle for those hard-to-reach, tight spaces that require a maximum torque.



You can get the Bit Bar Inline screwdriver for an $80 pledge on Kickstarter and it comes with a lifetime warranty. If you pledge more money, Big Idea Design includes more bits for the mini-tool. The estimated delivery date is September 2021.



Big Idea Design is a Tennessee-based company founded in 2011 and consists of Chadwick Parker & Joe Huang. The duo started their journey on Kickstarter.



