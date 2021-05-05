Someone Has Invented Bluetooth Wheel Fasteners That Can’t Be Stolen

The wheel fasteners are among the most underrated vehicle components, and unfortunately, most people even forget they exist, though they obviously have a critical role in our safety behind the wheel.
But at the same time, they’re also the first stop for thieves whenever they’re planning to steal our wheels, because yes, this is still happening, and no, it won’t come to an end too soon.
But someone on Kickstarter has come up with an idea which not only makes it impossible for your wheels to be stolen without being alerted but also adds extra safety when driving.
Called Wheelguard, this project comes down to a very simple yet innovative product: it’s a Bluetooth-powered wheel fastener that sends a notification when it’s becoming loose. So in theory, it has a dual role: it warns you when thieves remove the fasteners trying to steal your wheels, but also sends an alert if they’re getting loose while you’re in motion, therefore helping prevent serious accidents.
The design of this wheel fastener, which by the way has already been patented, isn’t much different from the one of a regular one, though it integrates a Bluetooth sensor in the head to communicate with a GPS gateway installed in your car.
The gateway comes with a SIM card to be able to send you notifications no matter where you are, so in theory, the warning should land on your phone via cellular even if you’re not in the car.
The wheel fasteners pack a battery that should last for more than 8 years, according to the inventor of this design.
Listed on Kickstarter, Wheelguard can be yours for a little over $100 as part of a basic kit that consists of 4 wheel fasteners, the OBDII dongle that plays the role of a gateway, and the Wheelguard companion app that can be installed on your mobile phone. A SIM card is also included in the kit.
But someone on Kickstarter has come up with an idea which not only makes it impossible for your wheels to be stolen without being alerted but also adds extra safety when driving.
Called Wheelguard, this project comes down to a very simple yet innovative product: it’s a Bluetooth-powered wheel fastener that sends a notification when it’s becoming loose. So in theory, it has a dual role: it warns you when thieves remove the fasteners trying to steal your wheels, but also sends an alert if they’re getting loose while you’re in motion, therefore helping prevent serious accidents.
The design of this wheel fastener, which by the way has already been patented, isn’t much different from the one of a regular one, though it integrates a Bluetooth sensor in the head to communicate with a GPS gateway installed in your car.
The gateway comes with a SIM card to be able to send you notifications no matter where you are, so in theory, the warning should land on your phone via cellular even if you’re not in the car.
The wheel fasteners pack a battery that should last for more than 8 years, according to the inventor of this design.
Listed on Kickstarter, Wheelguard can be yours for a little over $100 as part of a basic kit that consists of 4 wheel fasteners, the OBDII dongle that plays the role of a gateway, and the Wheelguard companion app that can be installed on your mobile phone. A SIM card is also included in the kit.