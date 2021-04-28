The ForeverPen Is the Tiniest Inkless Pen That Never Runs Out

Forget about traditional pens that you have to replace or refill all the time. The ForeverPen aims to be a reliable tool that runs forever. Although much smaller than your regular writing instrument – about five times smaller – it gets the job done. Plus, you won’t get any smudges on your fingers with this one.
Start-up company Worlds Tiniest has created the world’s smallest inkless pen. Designed to make writing and drawing feel as seamless as using any writing instrument, the ForeverPen’s nib is made from a patented silver alloy that will last as long as the pen itself does.
The idea was born in 2020, and now, a year later is ready to take off. Launched on crowdfunding site Kickstarter back in March, the project has surpassed its initial goal of $3,470, raising more than $400,000.
The technology takes inspiration from an old drawing technique called silverpoint, a craft renowned during the late Rennaisance, especially favored in Florentine and Flemish workshops. Artists who worked in silverpoint include Jan van Eyck, Leonardo da Vinci, and Albrecht Dürer.
Unlike the old version used for writing on soft surfaces, this modern interpretation can write anywhere and on anything. The ForeverPen is designed to be used on paper, plastic, wood, metal, and more. Don’t let the tiny appearance fool you because it is sharp enough to cut open boxes and packages.
Measuring just shy of an inch (2.5 cm), the body sports a hole so you can attach it on your keyring, your zipper, or you can even wear it around your neck on a necklace. Backers can choose from three different types of materials. While the silvertip stays the same, the body is available in titanium, copper, or brass.
Technically, the pen is not infinite. It does need to be changed at some point. According to Worlds Tiniest’s campaign page, one ForeverPen can last as long as 500 traditional ink-based pens.
The production is estimated to start in July. The pen can be pre-order for $40 with free shipping anywhere in the world.
