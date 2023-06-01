Meet the Gnarliest Australian Mitsubishi Evo VI Breaking Hearts, 1,500-HP at 11,000 RPM

There's much to say about Australia – Aboriginal culture, marine parks, rolling wine country, cute Koala bears, and sweeping forests. For motorheads, Australia is the hands-down home of some of the gnarliest tuned cars in the world.
Australia has a pretty active car tuner scene. If you've been following our stories, you probably read about YouTube channel TRC's (That Racing Channel) recent escapade overseas to Australia for the annual GT-R Festival.
That's not all. The Hoonigan team recently traveled to the continent to capture some raw Aussie racing furry for their popular drag racing series This Vs. That.
All that Australian racing action took place in one location, in a little country town (4 hours out of Sydney) in New South Wales that no one knows about; The legendary Cootamundra Airport track.
On their recent episode of TRC Australia series, Javier of That Racing Channel featured one of the craziest Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI on the continent, a.k.a Koval Evo VI. It makes a whopping 1,500 hp (1,521 ps) at 11,000 rmp.
The Mitsubishi Evolution needs no introduction. It's a rally king and one of Japan's most capable tuner cars. With the right mods, this early 2000s rally car will pull impressive figures on the dyno without breaking the bank.
The Koval Evo IV is quite the ripper. It's an internet sensation in Australia and around tuner circles worldwide for single-handedly destroying some formidable contenders at the Sydney Dragway.
According to the tuner, Dom Rigoli of TRP Racing, this 6th gen Lancer Evolution packs a turbocharged 4G63T 2.2-liter 4-Cylinder engine dyno'd at 1,500 hp (1,521 ps).
The mods include a Precision 885 turbo, Emtron ECU, Direct clutch, and Billet transfer case, among others.
'We haven't run it to its potential on this setup. It hasn't really gone faster than the old setup from last year. But it's an absolute darling," Dom of TRP Racing said about his Evo VI build. "So, we're just trying to get the take-off right, but it's spinning the tire a lot, so we are trying to get that sorted before we put it all in," he added.
Dom disclosed to Javier that the old turbo helped the setup make about 1,250 hp (1,267 ps), but with the new Precision 885 turbo, it made north of 1,500 hp (1,521 ps) on the dyno.
"This thing is wild. I mean, we bogged a little bit at launch. So it bogged a little, but it got traction," Javier of That Racing Channel exclaimed after a ride in the Evo VI. "It's not all there; I can see it on Draggy; it's about point four down," Sam of TRP Racing responded.
The Koval Evo VI gets down when it's time to bolt. We hope it makes another record in this year's Australian TurboSmart Ultimate Street Car Competition.
