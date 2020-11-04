4 RetroRides’ Custom BMW K100 Is Moto Craftmanship at Its Finest

3 Matteucci Garage’s Suzuki GS550 Is the Embodiment of Moto Grace

2 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Goes Clean Shaved to Las Vegas, Beware of Chopped Glass

More on this:

Meet PC.02, Pier City’s Surreal BMW R nineT Customization Kit

Well, I honestly think I might be in love. 12 photos DOHC boxer-twin behemoth, with eight valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,170cc.



At approximately 7,550 rpm, this monstrous piece of twin-cooled machinery will generate as much as 110 hp. On the other hand, a humungous torque output of 85 pound-feet (116 Nm) will be supplied at 6,000 rpm. A six-speed transmission carries this ominous force over to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.



A few months back, Britain’s Pier City Custom stunned the bespoke moto realm with a drool-worthy customization kit that’ll have your R nineT look just about as rad as it gets. The manufacturer’s aftermarket pizzazz was codenamed



For starters, the bike’s airbox was replaced by a pair of top-shelf filters from DNA’s catalog. Once the airbox was removed, a gap was born in R nineT’s frame, which contributes to achieving the retro aesthetic Pier City’s pros were after. The boxer-twin leviathan received a fresh Bos exhaust system and a Rapid Bike EVO unit that handles fueling with ease.



Furthermore, the PCC crew went about concealing the machine’s nasty wiring to keep things looking neat. You will also find a 5-inch (127 mm) LED headlight module from Denali and a digital Motogadget gauge, while the new taillight item and turn signals have been supplied by Kellerman.



To round out the visual modifications, the experts over at Unit Garage were tasked with upholsterig a handsome leather saddle. The finishing touches come in the form of a Wilbers 640 monoshock and a set of Dunlop TT100 GP tires that’ll offer a considerable improvement in the handling department.



Last but not least, the PC.02 package will cost you a mere £4,495 (around $5,795 as per current exchange rates). Obviously, that price doesn’t include the donor bike. When looking for a competent bike to serve as a donor on a custom project, BMW ’s R nineT is a favorite pick for workshops worldwide. Given its state-of-the-art characteristics and an extremely customizable structure, that’s no wonder! Motorrad’s naked colossus is powered by an ungodlyboxer-twin behemoth, with eight valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,170cc.At approximately 7,550 rpm, this monstrous piece of twin-cooled machinery will generate as much as 110 hp. On the other hand, a humungous torque output of 85 pound-feet (116 Nm) will be supplied at 6,000 rpm. A six-speed transmission carries this ominous force over to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.A few months back, Britain’s Pier City Custom stunned the bespoke moto realm with a drool-worthy customization kit that’ll have your R nineT look just about as rad as it gets. The manufacturer’s aftermarket pizzazz was codenamed PC.02 and it consists of several cosmetic tweaks, as well as tasty performance enhancements for exemplary behavior on the tarmac.For starters, the bike’s airbox was replaced by a pair of top-shelf filters from DNA’s catalog. Once the airbox was removed, a gap was born in R nineT’s frame, which contributes to achieving the retro aesthetic Pier City’s pros were after. The boxer-twin leviathan received a fresh Bos exhaust system and a Rapid Bike EVO unit that handles fueling with ease.Furthermore, the PCC crew went about concealing the machine’s nasty wiring to keep things looking neat. You will also find a 5-inch (127 mm) LED headlight module from Denali and a digital Motogadget gauge, while the new taillight item and turn signals have been supplied by Kellerman.To round out the visual modifications, the experts over at Unit Garage were tasked with upholsterig a handsome leather saddle. The finishing touches come in the form of a Wilbers 640 monoshock and a set of Dunlop TT100 GP tires that’ll offer a considerable improvement in the handling department.Last but not least, the PC.02 package will cost you a mere £4,495 (around $5,795 as per current exchange rates). Obviously, that price doesn’t include the donor bike.