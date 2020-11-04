2022 BMW M440i and 4 Series Gran Coupe Models Spied Testing in Germany

BMW's family of four-door cars will soon be joined by this, the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe. It's a combination of the 3 Series practicality and the aggressive design of a 4 Series Coupe, not to mention a direct rival for the Audi A5/S5 Sportback. 29 photos FWD platform. Obviously, the 4 Series fits between the two while also likely sharing components with the i4 fully-electric car.



Our latest sets of spyshots depict two different flavors of this car, a regular 4er (perhaps a 420i) and the M440i Gran Coupe. From what we understand, BMW is still unwilling to develop a four-door M4, perhaps worrying about the M3's market share.



In any case, the AMG C 43



And if you want these giant kidney grilles on a 4-door car, the M3 already has them. Speaking of which, the two prototypes have similar grille designs, but the M Performance model has adopted much larger air intakes at the front, together with bigger wheels and brakes. But the only easy way to tell them apart is the exhaust.



Besides the M440i, the 4 Series range currently also offers the 420i and 430i, both using 2-liter turbo engines. Diesels for the European market are awaiting mild electrification and should include the 420d 2-liter, as well as the 430d and M440d. Later on, we might also see a plug-in model being offered.