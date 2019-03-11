autoevolution
2020 BMW 3 Series Touring Spied Winter Testing With M Sport Package

The Touring version of the 6th generation BMW 3 Series is probably going to come out later this year, which gives the German automaker just enough time for one last winter testing session. However, prototypes were also snapped in milder conditions.
With big M badges hiding under the camo and some blue brake calipers, you'd be inclined to think that this is the M3 Touring or at least the M340i. However, based on the shape of the exhaust, this prototype is most likely the 330i setup that's already fitted to the sedan model, plus a few bits from the M catalog.

The test vehicle is in an unusually advanced state of readiness, and although not all the camo has been stripped, it's possible that the new 3er Touring will debut just before summer.

The M Sport model has lots of fake but exciting design elements, such a grey diffuser effect at the back and enlarged intakes for the front. Of course, some of the tech bits can be real, like M-tuned adaptive suspension or optional exhaust.

Sharing most of the bodywork with the sedan, the G21 will be 76mm longer and 16mm wider than before. Compared to the F31 generation, the center of gravity will be 10mm lower and 50% stiffer.

Now, the main point of the 3 Series Touring is to be an executive car for German businessmen. It's supposed to be fast down the autobahn, efficient and practical. That's why BMW can't drop the 320d yet, nor can it switch to tablet infotainments like Tesla or some Mercedes models.

While more practical than the sedan, the 2020 Touring won't be as good at carrying stuff as a FWD rival like the Insignia or Passat. We think cargo capacity will remain about 500 liters. But awesome inline-6 turbo monsters could make up for this. Even this 330i should be able to deliver thrills and brisk acceleration using its 258 HP 2-liter turbo.
