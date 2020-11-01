Matteucci Garage’s Suzuki GS550 Is the Embodiment of Moto Grace

Elon Musk Declares Mars Exempt from Earth Laws: Colony Will Be Self-Governing

For a clear demonstration of their surreal abilities, we’ll be having a quick look at a glorious piece of two-wheeled machinery based on a 1979 model in



It is brought to life by a four-stroke DOHC inline-four powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a solid displacement of 549cc. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing up to 49 hp at 9,000 rpm, joined by 31 pound-feet (42 Nm) of twist at around 7,500 rpm. Its power travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables GS550 to run the quarter mile in just 13.7 seconds, while top speed is rated at 112 mph (181 kph).



As to Matteucci’s remarkable entity, it hosts a selection of fresh bodywork items that manage to look the part. For starters, the crew went about sculpting a pair of subtle knee dents into the gas tank, to then envelop these areas in elegant tan leather.



The same material was used to upholster that handsome custom saddle. Additionally, the Italian surgeons tweaked the bike’s subframe to accommodate a hand-crafted tail section and an aftermarket rear lighting kit.



At the front, you will find clip-on handlebars, wearing a set of LED bar-end turn signals. Last but not least, GS550’s hoops received a stealthy matte black finish, and the rims were enveloped in retro-style Firestone Champion Deluxe rubber.



