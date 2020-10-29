autoevolution
RetroRides’ Custom BMW K100 Is Moto Craftmanship at Its Finest

This time around, the aftermarket artists hail from Brazil.
Back in the day, BMW’s K100 was a true superstar on the touring segment. A 1986 model in Motorrad’s lineup is powered by a four-stoke DOHC inline-four colossus, with a gargantuan displacement of 987cc. This liquid-cooled behemoth is perfectly capable of delivering up to 90 hp at 8,000 rpm, along with a brutal torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) at around 3,000 rpm.

The engine’s monstrous force is distributed to a shaft final drive via a five-speed gearbox. Ultimately, this state of affairs leads to a generous top speed of 135 mph (218 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by dual 285 mm (11.2 inches) discs and two-piston calipers at the front, joined by a single 285 mm brake rotor and a one-piston caliper at the rear end.

All things considered, it’s quite safe to say this bad boy would make for one hell of a custom project. As such, Brazil’s RetroRides went about treating Bavaria’s beloved tourer to a cafe racer outfit that manages to look the business! Let’s take a second to examine what’s at hand here.

For starters, the bike’s stance had to be radically altered to achieve the desired aesthetic. The moto specialists kicked things off by fabricating a bespoke subframe, using billet aluminum for a considerable weight reduction. Additionally, a custom rear suspension setup was crafted from scratch, incorporating an eccentric shock absorber and a fresh aluminum swingarm.

Next, the front suspension was honored with a pair of inverted forks that’ll provide a considerable upgrade in the handling department. The following step consisted of rewiring the beast with an assortment of Motogadget items.

The RetroRides team proceeded to install several state-of-the-art components, such as stealthy rear-mounted foot pegs, bar-end mirrors and levers, to name a few. Furthermore, a set of 18-inch laced hoops and a Harley-Davidson V-Rod's headlight unit round out the cosmetic tweaks.

In terms of performance enhancements, a stainless-steel exhaust system was developed in-house, while the 987cc behemoth inhales through a top-grade aftermarket air filter. To match these upgrades, the ECU received a comprehensive remap.

However, the best part about this sensational cafe racer-style project is that its authors are offering a full build-it-yourself guide, which will walk you through the process of sculpting a breathtaking K100-based two-wheeler in your very own garage or backyard.

The standard price tag for this precious piece of knowledge is $259.80. Nonetheless, at the time of this publication, this guide can be purchased on RetroRides’ website for a mere $129.90 (50% discount).

If I were you, I’d be ordering this right away!
