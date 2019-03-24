autoevolution
McLaren Prepares For Carbon-Fiber Tub Production In Yorkshire

The 540, 570, 600LT, 720S, Senna, Speedtail. A lot of McLaren models are available these days, and the Woking-based automaker plans to produce even more cars in the nearest of futures. Cars such as the yet-unnamed grand tourer confirmed at the beginning of February 2019, the fourth model to be introduced under the Track25 business plan.
In order to level up production and broaden the range of models, McLaren needs more carbon-fiber chassis than ever before. This is where the composites technology center near Sheffield enter the scene, specialized in the production of MonoCell carbon-fiber tubs.

Serving as the main structure of the automaker’s cars, the MonoCell in the featured photograph is the first prototype manufactured in Sheffield. PLT-MCTC – 01 stands for Prototype Lightweight Tub, McLaren Composites Technology Centre, and 01. Believe it or not, the tub completed no fewer than 175 miles from Sheffield to the assembly plant in Woking.

Opened in 2018 thanks to an investment of £50 million, the MCTC was inaugurated in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside His Royal Highness prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The crown prince of Bahrain is acquainted with Mansour Ojjeh, the French Saudi Arabia-born entrepreneur who founded the TAG Group and owns 25 percent of McLaren.

“The delivery of the first prototype carbon-fiber tub by the new MCTC to headquarters is not only an exciting day for everyone who has directly worked on the project but also a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive’s ambition to be world-beaters in lightweight and composites technology which goes hand-in-hand with our move to hybrid powertrains as part of our Track25 business plan.”

Plant director Wes Jacklin also refers to 2024, when all McLaren sports cars and supercars will embrace hybrid assistance. The MCTC employs 60 people for the time being, but when series production commences in 2020, the workforce will number more than 200.

McLaren has a history with carbon fiber, introducing the composite material to Formula 1 in the early 1980s. The MP4/1 designed by John Barnard is the culprit, the first McLaren single-seater to be developed following the merger of the British team and Project 4 Racing (then owned by Ron Dennis).
