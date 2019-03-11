McLaren Drops Top In Geneva, 720S Spider Looks Even Better In the Flesh

Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Painted in an MSO Defined exterior color called Ludus Blue, the 720S Spider that McLaren brought to Geneva captures attention like a well-crafted video production. The second body style of the second-generation Super Series is all sorts of wonderful, but these looks come at a price. 27 photos



108 pounds heavier than the coupe, the convertible takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that McLaren also uses in the Senna and Speedtail. For this application, 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) at 5,500 rpm will have to suffice. At least until the Longtail comes along, succeeding the 675LT that McLaren introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.



Exposed carbon fiber, the “fastest-operating convertible roof” in the segment, electrochromic technology for the glass in the hardtop, what more could you desire from the 720S Spider? Leather, Alcantara, climate control, and the latest infotainment system from McLaren are on offer too.



The 720S Spider is one of the cars included in the Track25 business plan, joined by the Speedtail hybrid hypercar and yet-to-be-named grand tourer with a mid-engine configuration. In total, the automaker plans 18 new models by 2025, including a successor to the P1. The replacements for the Sports Series, for example, will be electrified as standard. $315k in the United States and no fewer than £237,000 in the United Kingdom, that’s how much the 720S Spider costs without even going through the options list. Adding 50,000 in extras isn’t hard at all, but nevertheless, you’re getting an awful lot of performance for your hard-earned cash.Even with the roof down, the 720S Spider is capable of hitting 202 miles per hour (325 km/h) without breaking a sweat. Top speed increases to 212 miles per hour (341 km/h) with the roof in place, and zero to 60 mph takes 2.8 seconds.108 pounds heavier than the coupe, the convertible takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that McLaren also uses in the Senna and Speedtail. For this application, 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) at 5,500 rpm will have to suffice. At least until the Longtail comes along, succeeding the 675LT that McLaren introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.Exposed carbon fiber, the “fastest-operating convertible roof” in the segment, electrochromic technology for the glass in the hardtop, what more could you desire from the 720S Spider? Leather, Alcantara, climate control, and the latest infotainment system from McLaren are on offer too.Having sold 4,806 cars in 2018 , there’s no denying the 720S Spider will help the Woking-based automaker powered by Renault in Formula 1 to break another record in 2019. The biggest market for McLaren is North America.The 720S Spider is one of the cars included in the Track25 business plan, joined by the Speedtail hybrid hypercar and yet-to-be-named grand tourer with a mid-engine configuration. In total, the automaker plans 18 new models by 2025, including a successor to the P1. The replacements for the Sports Series, for example, will be electrified as standard.