autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

McLaren Drops Top In Geneva, 720S Spider Looks Even Better In the Flesh

11 Mar 2019, 10:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Painted in an MSO Defined exterior color called Ludus Blue, the 720S Spider that McLaren brought to Geneva captures attention like a well-crafted video production. The second body style of the second-generation Super Series is all sorts of wonderful, but these looks come at a price.
27 photos
McLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren 720S Spider live at 2019 Geneva Motor Show
$315k in the United States and no fewer than £237,000 in the United Kingdom, that’s how much the 720S Spider costs without even going through the options list. Adding 50,000 in extras isn’t hard at all, but nevertheless, you’re getting an awful lot of performance for your hard-earned cash.

Even with the roof down, the 720S Spider is capable of hitting 202 miles per hour (325 km/h) without breaking a sweat. Top speed increases to 212 miles per hour (341 km/h) with the roof in place, and zero to 60 mph takes 2.8 seconds.

108 pounds heavier than the coupe, the convertible takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that McLaren also uses in the Senna and Speedtail. For this application, 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) at 5,500 rpm will have to suffice. At least until the Longtail comes along, succeeding the 675LT that McLaren introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.

Exposed carbon fiber, the “fastest-operating convertible roof” in the segment, electrochromic technology for the glass in the hardtop, what more could you desire from the 720S Spider? Leather, Alcantara, climate control, and the latest infotainment system from McLaren are on offer too.

Having sold 4,806 cars in 2018, there’s no denying the 720S Spider will help the Woking-based automaker powered by Renault in Formula 1 to break another record in 2019. The biggest market for McLaren is North America.

The 720S Spider is one of the cars included in the Track25 business plan, joined by the Speedtail hybrid hypercar and yet-to-be-named grand tourer with a mid-engine configuration. In total, the automaker plans 18 new models by 2025, including a successor to the P1. The replacements for the Sports Series, for example, will be electrified as standard.
McLaren 720S Spider 2019 Geneva Motor Show McLaren 720S convertible McLaren supercar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 