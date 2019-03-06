McLaren 600LT Spider MSO Reveals Sensational Spec in Geneva

autoevolution
By now, everybody is familiar with the might of the McLaren 600LT, which can be even more engaging to drive than the Senna range-topper, obviously without matching the hypercar's pace. And with the arrival of the 600 Longtail Spider, you can now be "closer" to those engine cover-mounted exhaust tips that spit flames on a daily basis. Well, the Geneva Motor Show now allows us to see what happens when the McLaren Special Operations division gets to play with the newcomer.
Dove Grey is the name of the splendid color covering the body of this Woking animal. As for the retractable roof, this comes dressed in Carbon Black Shade.

And while these finishes are the discreet kind, there's plenty of attention grabbing that comes from the Napier Green accents.

The latter hue is present on the edges of various aero bits, brake calipers, as well as on the sides. Note that the hue is applied onto the flexible film, with the latter then coming onto the car.

This supercar rides on ten-spoke forged wheels, which feature a glossy black finish. And we must also mention the various carbon bits on the beast, which feature a satin finish.

Moving into the cabin of the Macca, we find the optional seas that have been lifted straight from the Senna. Now, this is a feature we're not all that thrilled about, since the said units can be rather hard on one's back.

Now, if you happen to adore the Napier Green accents adorning the exterior you'll be glad to find out these have also made their way inside the supercar - they can be found on the steering wheel 12 o'clock marker and the contrasting stitching. Then we get carbon fiber inserts on the center console and the door cards.

Keep in mind that McLaren's Spiders are almost as nimble as its Coupes and, for instance, the 600LT Spider needs the same 2.8 seconds to cover the 0 to 60 mph sprint as the fixed-roof model - the MSO features the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 delivering 600 ponies as the "standard" car.
