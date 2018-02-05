McLaren P1 Has Silly Curb Crash at Cars and Coffee California, Jay Leno On Site

The shenanigan, which took place in Malibu, California, saw the driver of a McLaren P1
... caressing a curb with the carbon fiber "side skirt" of the car due to not properly checking his surroundings while leaving a parking space.
We used quotes above since the part of the car that hit the curb actually involves the passenger's side door - the carbon tub construction of the Woking halo car means that the lower side of the door is integrated into the side skirt.
And the fact that the hybrid hypercar was leaving a disabled person parking spot at the time certainly didn't make things better. Speaking of which, here's what one of the Instagrammers who caught the whole thing on camera had to say about this detail: "At these meets the organizers tell people where to park and it so happened he was placed in a handicap one! He did not do it intentionally!
"
Now, the damage on the car might be minor, but since we're talking about carbon fiber, the repair job should take a hefty toll on the owner's wallet.
Interestingly, Jay Leno
was attending the Cars and Coffee event where the incident took place. And you'll get to see the famous aficionado checking out the damage on the P1's in the second piece of footage below.
P.S.: The soundtrack of the first clip, which shows the silly crash taking place, isn't for the faint-hearted.
I just want to say that I feel really bad for the owner! For this to happen at a car meet sucks and I know the owner feels terrible! At these meets the organizers tell people where to park and it so happened he was placed in a handicap one! He did not do it intentionally! The comments being said are uncalled for! If this happened to anyone in the car community at a meet they would feel terrible also! This can happen to any of us and we just need to be more aware of our surrounding especially when driving really nice and expensive cars!
When @jaylenosgarage comes to inspect the damage of the @mclaren P1
Up close on the @mclaren P1 Damage ft. @jaylenosgarage arm
