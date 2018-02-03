McLaren Senna Spotted Tearing Up the Kyalami Track in South Africa

autoevolution
 

Earlier today, we spoke of the McLaren Senna - we mentioned the name of the hypercar while bringing you a track battle involving the McLaren 720S and the Porsche 911 GT3, one that delivered a surprising result.
Well, we are now back on the Senna topic and this time we want to focus on the million-dollar machine.

You can probably count the real-world spottings of the Senna using no more than the fingers on one hand and we're here to deliver the freshest stunt of the kind.

To be more precise, the 722-P15, which is the development car for the 800 hp beast, has recently been spotted performing testing in South Africa.

It's not uncommon for carmakers to continue testing even after a machine has been officially introduced (keep in mind that customers deliveries have yet to kick off), so this spotting shouldn't come as a surprise.

The velocity monster was spotted doing its thing on the Kyalami Circuit, which used to host the South African Grand Prix back in the day, so the environment for the speedy play was perfect. And while McLaren wasn't particularly successful on the said track, it did enjoy a few wins over the years - pixel tip to Zero2Turbo for the piece of footage showcasing the Macca's adventureWe still don't have the complete picture when it comes to the McLaren Senna
Speaking of the track, we're expecting the Senna to be engaged in the race for the Nurburgring production car lap record. Sure, the Green Hell is closed for now, which means the Porsche 911 GT2 RS remains the holder of the said title (the Neunelfer has managed to deliver a lap time of 6:47). But the infamous German track is set to start receiving guests in March, so we shouldn't have all that much waiting to do.


 

