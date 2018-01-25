Looks Can Be Deceiving With The GT4-inspired McLaren 570S MSO X

The 570S is an amazing car considering it’s the entry-level McLaren. It’s even got a race-prepped sibling in the form of the 570S GT4. But once the McLaren Special Operations gets its hands on the twin-turbo V8-powered supercar, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the road-going version from the GT4
.
For the latest project signed off by McLaren Special Operations
, the skunkworks took delivery of 10 examples of the 570S Coupe. Ordered by McLaren Newport Beach, which is the largest retailer of the British automaker in the United States of America, the cars are gifted with F1 GTR-inspired liveries from the mid-1990s and more modern go-faster touches from the GT4. It’s a mishmash that shouldn’t have worked, but then again, take a look at the cars. Pretty special little things, aren’t they?
“The aim of this project was to have a serious track car that could still be driven on the road and this finished project screams ‘race car’ to the casual onlooker,”
declared Pietro Frigerio, dealer principal at McLaren Newport Beach. “To have the MSO X project go from renderings at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last July to the 10 magnificent supercars that we handed over to our excited clients today, is nothing short of amazing,” he added.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, the dealer and MSO came together to create two designs. Sold and delivered in eight months, all examples of the breed are equipped with color-matched harness bars, six-point racing harnesses, track telemetry, and more comfort-oriented features such as parking sensors, rear parking camera, air conditioning, and front axle lift
.
The biggest changes from an aesthetic point over the 570S we all know and love is the gooseneck-like carbon fiber roof snorkel, GT4-style hood, and pylon-mounted rear wing. With 100 kilograms of additional downforce, you can bet your sweet bippy these babies are made to be driven hard. And hard is the way to drive them, as the titanium Super Sports exhaust system complements the twin-turbo V8
like a hand in glove.