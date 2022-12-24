McLaren Is Not Worried About Losing Lando Norris, but Maybe They Should Be

For the 2022 season, we’ve been blessed with a year in Formula 1 that was equal parts exciting as it was boring. While the championship was a done deal, we’ve seen a huge comeback from Mercedes while Ferrari was busy providing the internet with reasons to make fun of them.
However, that is not all that happened. While this is not the first time we’ve called it a silly season, it definitely surpassed most of those we’ve gotten to enjoy before. Why is that the case? Because what happened on track was just a part of the entire roller coaster.
Drivers swapped around the grid as if they were playing musical chairs. Endless rumors and speculations were made regarding who might come into the sport and what driver pairing each team might go for.
Still, that happened before, and with each season that passes, the fans expect teams to try and look for new talents to bring into the sport. What was somewhat less expected was for team principals to trade hands like baseball cards.
This is bound to make the following couple of seasons interesting as well, with changes all but guaranteed to take place in the structure of those teams that chose to make a change. However, there is one thing that did not change.
That is Lando Norris’ solid pace. Despite the Woking-based team’s disappointing 2022 performance, the young British talent managed to achieve some impressive results. He kept the team in the battle for fourth place in the standings, even scoring a podium in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix driving a sub-par car. Even more impressive is the fact he was the only driver not driving for a top team to do so.
With the speed that he has showcased also came a lot of attention, even from Red Bull. However, Norris remains loyal to McLaren. CEO Zak Brown thinks this is in part due to how comfortable Lando feels in the team. He also thinks that the British driver believes in the journey McLaren is on and has confidence the team will provide a winning car.
With Norris having signed an extension to his contract earlier this year, there is no immediate pressure. But the team cannot rest either, as they only have three more years to prove they can become race winners.
However, there is one key underlying issue at play that suggests the team should be worried about losing its star driver. McLaren is still in financial trouble. Yes, Formula 1 now has a cost cap in place, but we’re still talking about huge amounts of money being needed each season.
Despite having sold over $100 million worth of heritage vehicles, a recapitalization of the business is still likely in early 2023. Slow sales and supply chain bottlenecks have put McLaren in a dire situation, and we’ve seen what happens with Formula 1 teams when the funding runs dry.
One only needs to take a look at Williams or Haas, and a grim picture immediately gets painted. But McLaren is a historical team in the sport, so there is still hope they will manage to get a good sponsor on board. Still, that is not something the team should rely on.
To sum things up, despite the relationship between McLaren and Lando being great, the team should still be worried. Formula 1 drivers are notorious for being highly competitive, and it is unlikely that someone as talented as Norris will stick around for a career stuck in the midfield.
