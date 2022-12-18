F1 Should Relax Technical Regulations, or So McLaren CEO Zak Brown Says

For a couple of years now, Formula 1 has shifted away from the era where teams could just throw money at any development issues.
The 2022 Formula 1 season was one of change. It introduced new regulations and completely overhauled the way cars generate downforce, with the introduction of ground effects.
This change, along with new regulations about the dirty air cars leave in their wake and a budget cap, seems to have worked. The racing has gotten somewhat closer, with cars being able to more closely follow each other without losing massive amounts of downforce.
Still, the age-old story of one team completely dominating the sport and only the top contenders being able to challenge for podiums and wins keeps repeating. Due to this outcome, McLaren boss Zak Brown is not pleased with the direction the sport is going.
He believes that, with the cost cap in place, the regulations should be relaxed in the future. Brown stated that, with no danger of a spending war, more innovation should be allowed, as the teams are now over-regulated.
The McLaren CEO was quoted as saying, “If you've got the cost cap, I'd almost go the other way, which is: do what you want. If you want to have six wheels, have six wheels. But this is how much you have to spend.”
While there is a debate to be had around this statement, one thing cannot be argued. Formula 1 used to be a place of innovation, where teams struggled to come up with the best design they could without worrying it would be immediately deemed illegal. It used to be the place where engineers could let their imagination run wild.
Brown even brings that into the discussion, mentioning the 2009 season, “It was like when Brawn did the double diffuser. They got a great head start but, by the end of the year, it was balanced out. So I think you could get that. I also think that's a fascinating part of the sport. But that would be the risk.”
This has changed in the modern era, with cars being mostly similar to each other. However, there is a flip side to this coin. If the FIA relaxes the rules, cars might start being developed in a way that hurts the racing itself. Whether one agrees with Brown or not is up to the individual, but it is certainly a fine line that is difficult to walk.
