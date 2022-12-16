All-Female F1 Academy Series Will Debut in 2023 and Five Teams Have Already Signed Up

Formula 1 is one of the biggest motorsports on the planet. It has traditionally been a place for rich men, but the governing body is striving to change that.
A new female F1 Academy series is in the works, with the first race planned for 2023. While it won’t be nearly as fast or demanding as Formula 1, running at a Formula 4 level will serve as a good starting point for female racers looking to move up from karting.
The majority of races in the series will take place outside of Formula 1 weekends. However, a possibility is left open for one of the events to support a Grand Prix. This sounds encouraging, as it will bring more attention to the series and help it grow.
This series will be held using the Tatuus T421 chassis seen in Formula 4, with engines provided by Autotecnica, and we know which teams will field them. ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Carlin, MP Motorsport, and PREMA Racing will be part of the new series and help bring women into the sport.
While some people will surely find something to criticize about this decision, we should all wait and see what will happen before saying anything. This is an exciting new development for the world of motorsport and will surely add to the entertainment value and provide more racing for us to enjoy.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes it is important to increase diversity and representation in motorsport. He is not alone in his commitment to helping create more opportunities for talented people to follow their ambitions, with Bruno Michel, who will be the general manager of the F1 Academy echoing his thoughts.
Carlin team principal Stephanie Carlin is also excited to be part of this, “We’re delighted and proud to be announced as one of the five teams competing in the first three seasons of the F1 Academy, starting from 2023. It is a fantastic initiative from Formula 1 to help redress the balance of women’s representation amongst racing drivers. [...] With the right opportunities, support and time, there’s absolutely no reason why it can’t be the norm to see women racing at the very pinnacle of motorsport.”
