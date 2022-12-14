Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Coming to PC and Consoles in 2023

It looks like we’re going to have yet another Monster Energy Supercross game in 2023, as Milestone and Feld Motor Sports have just confirmed the information. The sixth installment in the series promises to offer players “a new chapter of the most engaging and realistic Supercross videogame.”
Many of the features available in the previous games make a comeback for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, including the Supercross Academy where players will be guided on a variety of tutorials and challenges to make the learning curve less steep.
The Supercross Academy is also meant to help newcomers to the series, while long-time players will be able to practice their skills before tackling the career mode. Apart from that, several new tools and settings will be added to the game, such as the ability to customize riding aids (auto steering, auto breaks, auto throttle) and bike set-ups.
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will feature a rich skill tree to provide players with lots of options when personalizing their riders’ abilities and designing their riding style that best suits their skills.
Milestone also revealed that mental and physical health will be more fundamental to the game in the grand scheme of things. The improved Rider Shape System will make use of both these aspects, as riders recovering from injuries or those who perform poorly will be very important to keep riders in shape.
The upcoming Monster Energy Supercross game will feature a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas to explore solo or with friends. Speaking of multiplayer, two new additions will enhance the competition: a full cross-play that enables online matchmaking across every console, and a new ranking system that will track online achievements.
Last but not least, the game will include helmet and track editors to allow players to unleash their creativity and customize their own gameplay experience in the Supercross world.
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will be available worldwide on March 9, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam). The PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, while the Xbox version features Smart Delivery.
