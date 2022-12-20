Max Verstappen’s Girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s Motorsport-Themed Cover Leads to Controversy

Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing.



There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity.



These racers should have had their stories heard instead.#WomenInMotorsport pic.twitter.com/tZv7EAYJVi — Females in Motorsport (@FemalesinMSport) December 20, 2022

Susie Wolff or Jamie Chadwick is the one that is supposed to be on the Vogue cover magazine.



Besides what does Kelly Piquet knows about racing when she's not a racing driver? She's just the daughter and girlfriend of the F1 world champion and model. pic.twitter.com/XPMtyWQQw3 — Scherazade (@ScherazadeMS) December 20, 2022

kelly piquet getting a cover with ver representing women in motorsport is a joke — where are all the amazing engineerings, all the female drivers, pr agents, all of the reporters in news outlets and all the women working inside the teams that we don’t see??? — mar. (@mjfelicias) December 19, 2022