Max Verstappen’s Girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s Motorsport-Themed Cover Leads to Controversy

Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, model Kelly Piquet, has landed in some controversy after her most recent cover photo shoot that comes with a motorsport theme.
Kelly Piquet, 34, will grace the cover of Vogue Netherlands for the January edition, and she revealed that she's "still in disbelief and incredibly honored."

But people online were quick to notice that the photoshoot's theme was racing. The front page features a close-up shot of the 33-year-old Brazilian model wearing a racing helmet, with the magazine adding that she takes the cover or "Pole Position," and features other Formula 1-related puns. She also drives her father's Shelby Cobra in racing gear. And followers thought it hinted at her being a "woman in motorsport," an area that has developed a lot in recent years.

However, the interview does not promote her as a figure in motorsports at all. That’s aside from her obvious connections to the racing world, which includes her father, retired three-time World Champion Nelson Piquet, and her boyfriend, two-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen. “This world is so familiar to me, I know what those guys are going through,” Kelly says for the magazine. But it was enough to get her trending on Twitter and not in a good way.

Some argued that "Seeing Kelly Piquet on the cover of Vogue representing women in motorsport is disappointing," adding that "There are so many women out there who actually compete in the sport and who have faced constant adversity. These racers should have had their stories heard instead."

Some even noted that "I’d rather see a woman who worked hard to get to where she is in a male-dominated sport, not someone born into it."

There are indeed a lot of iconic women to choose from, as the world of motorsport for women has some powerful contenders. Drivers like Jamie Chadwick, Christina Gutiérrez, Doriane Pin, or even Red Bull Racing's own race strategist Hannah Schmitz are just some of the names.

The list is even longer if you think of former racing drivers like Susie Wolff, former Williams Formula 1 racing team executive Claire Williams, Danica Patrick, the first female winner in IndyCar racing history, or Deborah Mayer, President of FIA Women in Motorsport.

And the famous auto motorsport is only going to be more popular for women in motorsports thanks to a new all-female Formula 1 Academy series, which is in the works with the first race planned for 2023.

As for the interview, the 33-year-old model opened up about meeting two-time World Champion Max Verstappen, 25, and adding that she will "continue to support him in any way I can" in 2023.

But there's the other side of the coin, of course. Vogue is known as a fashion magazine and Piquet is, indeed, a model, who also grew up in that environment. While lots of people agree with that, her wearing racing gear for the shoot was probably not the most inspired choice. 

