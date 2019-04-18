McLaren GT Spotted in Italy, Exhaust Sounds Badass

McLaren's road cars have always had a Grand Tourer side to them, from the three-seater layout of the iconic F1 to the surprisingly cozy ride of the 720S. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Woking is preparing to give us a proper Grand Tourer (all the spyshots, some of which were official releases also spoiled the surprise).

5 photos



A recent prototype sighting took place in Italy, with a GT test car having been spotted doing its thing on the road - thanks to the clip below, which comes from 100 OTTANI, we get to see the prototype passing the cammer's car in what appears to be a normal pace for such a V8 machine.



In fact, the soundtrack of the clip is just as important as the visual side, since we haven't had too many occasions to listen to the voice of the upcoming Woking animal.



The V8 growl is definitely here, even though the driver is clearly not abusing the gas pedal all the way.



The British automotive producer promissed the GT would redefine the segment and it looks like the machine will come with a serious practicality bonus. For one thing, a recent set of



Who knows? Perhaps it will pack a smaller, second trunk above the engine compartment, as is the case with the 570 GT.



Then there's McLaren claiming the newcomer will share its DNA with the 250 MPH



