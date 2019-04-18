autoevolution

McLaren GT Spotted in Italy, Exhaust Sounds Badass

18 Apr 2019, 9:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
McLaren's road cars have always had a Grand Tourer side to them, from the three-seater layout of the iconic F1 to the surprisingly cozy ride of the 720S. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Woking is preparing to give us a proper Grand Tourer (all the spyshots, some of which were official releases also spoiled the surprise).
5 photos
McLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototype
And with the McLaren GT set to land in May, prototypes are currently seeing their final details being polished across the world - don't worry, the machine will receive a proper nameplate en route to the showroom.

A recent prototype sighting took place in Italy, with a GT test car having been spotted doing its thing on the road - thanks to the clip below, which comes from 100 OTTANI, we get to see the prototype passing the cammer's car in what appears to be a normal pace for such a V8 machine.

In fact, the soundtrack of the clip is just as important as the visual side, since we haven't had too many occasions to listen to the voice of the upcoming Woking animal.

The V8 growl is definitely here, even though the driver is clearly not abusing the gas pedal all the way.

The British automotive producer promissed the GT would redefine the segment and it looks like the machine will come with a serious practicality bonus. For one thing, a recent set of spyshots allowed us to check out the generous nose of the vehicle and this obviously means the Macca will be able to swallow plenty of luggage.

Who knows? Perhaps it will pack a smaller, second trunk above the engine compartment, as is the case with the 570 GT.

Then there's McLaren claiming the newcomer will share its DNA with the 250 MPH Speedtail. So yes, the expectations for this new toy are pretty high.

mclaren gt McLaren Grand Tourer McLaren spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 