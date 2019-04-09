autoevolution

McLaren GT Spotted In The Wild, Prototype Shows Long Nose

The McLaren GT is one of the hottest go-fast topics of the moment, with Woking's continent-cruising weapon currently being in the final stage of its development. As such, prototypes are beind evaluated on European roads and we've just comes across a fresh batch of spy photos.
As some of you know, the British automaker likes to spy its own vehicles, beating the shooters at their own game. As such, the company has already released multiple "spyshots" of the upcoming Grand Tourer, which is set to receive a proper name once it enters production.

However, neither the official shots, nor the actual spy pics we delivered in the past allowed us to check out the profile of the machine. Well, the photos you'll find in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page come to change this, revealing an important design detail.

I'm referring to the long nose of the car - while McLaren is now famous for its Longtail specials that are aimed at track driving, it looks like the upcoming GT has a generous front section.

Of course, with the machine still being mid-engined, the nose is used to swallow the occupant's luggage. And it's now obvious that McLaren is aiming to haul more stuff than any competitor.

The hefty front section of the car means it might not get a second truck above the engine compartment, as is the case with the only Grand Tourer effort currently found in McLaren showrooms, namely the 570 GT.

And I'm still wondering what the automaker is on about when it mentions the newcomer shares DNA with its current halo car, the 250 mph Speedtail.

While the McLaren GT is expected to play in a different financial league compared to the Porsche 911 Turbo, I'm still eager to see the Brit going up against the German, especially since the latter is the daily driving yardstick. Oh, and since the 992 Turbo, which was recently leaked, should land later this year and the Macca is set to be presented in May, it's clear that 2019 is a brilliant year for GTs.

 

