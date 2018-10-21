Front-Engined McLaren 720S Rendered as the Grand Tourer We'll Never Get

McLaren might be on track to diversify its lineup (more on this below), but there one type of car we're not expecting to land in its dealerships too soon. We're referring to a front-engined grand tourer.
And since some of you might wonder how such a Woking animal would look like, we've brought along a rendering.
The pixel play awaiting you at the bottom of the page is not the most elaborate other there, since it merely showcases a 720S with an elongated nose. Nevertheless, it does give us a hint on the looks of a McLaren with a front-mid-engined layout.
And since such a setup would allow the car to accommodate more than two passengers, there are enough reasons to lust for such a contraption.
Then again, there are also plenty of reasons for which McLaren won't build such a toy, at least not in the foreseeable future. For starters, McLaren is still working to build an identity after its 2011 road car return and it doesn't want to confuse its customers with such a change, which is the same thing that prevents it from milking the SUV cash cow.
This kind of proposal would require a dedicated carbon structure a building a business case for this isn't easy.
Last, but certainly not least, such a machine would remind everybody of the times when McLaren needed Mercedes-Benz to build road cars and we're pretty sure the British carmaker wants to leave that history book closed.
Now that we've talked about what the Brits won't build, allow us to remind you that McLaren has released its Track25 plan, letting us know more about the machines that will be born by 2025.
The company will release 18 new models and derivatives between this year and 2025. Its range will be 100 percent hybridized by 2024, with this including an Ultimate Series machine as a successor for the P1.
In fact, the automaker is even planning a pure EV, which will land after 2020, once battery technology moves forward.
The company has made it clear that its models will continue to be hand-built, while its high-tech features will remain driving enhancers rather than become replacements for driving skill.
