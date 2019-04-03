autoevolution

McLaren GT Shows Up in Paris, Looks Like a Porsche 911 Rival

3 Apr 2019, 8:53 UTC ·
The go-fast side of the automotive industry currently sees two established names from the UK basically entering each other's area of expertise. These velocity market movements were highlited in Geneva, where Aston Martin strayed from its traditional front-engined GT approach to launch a three-model mid-engined offensive, while McLaren announced it is working on what would become the lightest Grand Tourer out there and "one of the quickest".
Well, we are now here to focus on Woking's GT adventure. To be more precise, the automaker has only teased its machine, while offering images of a camouflaged test car.

And with the newcomer set to be released later this year, a prototype of the vehicle has recently been spotted testing in Paris. And if the shape of the mid-engined machine didn't turn everybody's heads, the camo on the tester certainly helped with that.

Given the ferocious traffic in the French capital city, the location seems perfect for testing the practical side of the vehicle.

Keep in mind that McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said "It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer. But with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment. In addition, it will be the lightest of Grand Tourers and by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest,"

However, while McLaren mentioned the new model will be connected to the 250 MPH Speedtail (0-186 mph in 12.8s), we wouldn't hold our breath for another three-seater. Speaking of which, we have to admit the Speedtail didn't quite stir up the crowds in the way you'd expect from the spiritual successor of the iconic F1 (heck, it seems the Koenigsegg Jesko, which admittedly isn't a direct competitor, received more attention).

As far as continent blitzing goes, McLaren has only given us the 570 GT so far and we might see the also-mid-negined Grand Tourer borrowing the first's two-luggage-compartments layout.

However, with the McLaren 720S possibly being the coziest supercar out there, as well as the quickest, at least in a straight line (think: 9.7s 1/4-mile), our expectations for the upcoming Mclaren GT are sky-high.

 

New GT Spotted! Soon ⏰ #newrules #mclaren #mclarengt #gt #new #amazing #amazingcars #car #camo #sighting #rare #soon #design #cardesign #uk #woking #carswithoutlimits @supercabrio @klein_william 📸

A post shared by Alex Alexiev (@alexiev_alex) on Apr 2, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

McLaren Grand Tourer mclaren gt McLaren spyshots
