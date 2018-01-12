McLaren 720S Shooting Brake Rendered as the British Grand Tourer We Need

The 720S-based render we have here comes from digital art label Rain Prisk
, which haves a fetish for applying to S/B treatment to just about any cool machine out there.
Nevertheless, as we mentioned above, if Woking decided to place its badge on such a contraption, we'd end up with a brilliant machine.
You know, a car that would give the Ferrari GTC4Lusso
, a machine that pretty much plays in a class of its own, a run for its money. And since the Brits use a more rational approach than the Italians, we're could expect the result to be even more practical than a Bentley Continental GT
, which can be considered the closest rival of the said Prancing Horse.
Heck, if gifted with a decent ground clearance, such a car could also act as a crossover alternative. After all, Woking won't tap into the SUV
market too soon, simply because its work-in-progress identity means such a move could easily confuse its customer base.
Of course, McLaren doesn't currently have a platform that could support such a continent blitzer, since its carbon tubs feature a mid-engined layout.
But if the carmaker came up with such a development, the resulting vehicle would also steal some potential Lamborghini customers. For one thing, aficionados have been expecting the Raging Bull to bring back its front-engined Grand Tourer DNA for years, but it seems such a move isn't set to take place too soon.